American International Group Inc. Sells 10,582 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.56. 546,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,437,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

