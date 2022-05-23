American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Tower were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.42. 1,684,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.42. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.