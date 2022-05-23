Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $77.20. 4,126,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

