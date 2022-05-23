Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,398. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

