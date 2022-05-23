Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Arconic reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,540%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 5,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

