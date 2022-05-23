Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

COMM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,641. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $321,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 73.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

