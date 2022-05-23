Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.76 million and the highest is $61.62 million. Insmed posted sales of $45.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $251.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $258.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.90 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,184. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.