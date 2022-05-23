Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 123,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

