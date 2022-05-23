Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $4.95

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 133,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,167. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. On average, research analysts expect that BRF will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

