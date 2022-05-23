Analysts Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT at $13.88

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 4,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $236.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.30.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.