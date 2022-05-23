Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $79.00

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.51. 952,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,389. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.