Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $18.33

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 39,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

