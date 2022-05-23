Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $31.40

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stratasys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

