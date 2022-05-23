Analyzing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PaySign and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 162.87%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.65%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign -4.48% -11.12% -1.65% Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30%

Volatility & Risk

PaySign has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $29.47 million 2.40 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -34.00 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.25 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -18.63

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PaySign beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

