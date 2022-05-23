Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 4.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 103,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,564,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

