APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, APIX has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $423,009.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

