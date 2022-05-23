Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $12.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AINV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

