Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

Appian stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,862. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $149.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 826,428 shares of company stock valued at $40,549,885 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $278,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Appian by 1,352.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 33.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

