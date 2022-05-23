Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) PT Lowered to $50.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 32,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,307,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,319,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

