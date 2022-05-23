ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $30,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,934.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 410,089 shares of company stock valued at $937,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.