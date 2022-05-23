Archon Capital Management LLC Purchases 411,664 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,664 shares during the quarter. Repro Med Systems comprises 1.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Repro Med Systems worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 225,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 45,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,230.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRMD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,442. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

