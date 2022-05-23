Archon Capital Management LLC Sells 483,817 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Archon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 483,817 shares during the quarter. Accuray comprises about 2.7% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $206.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.92. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

