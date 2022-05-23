Archon Capital Management LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,607,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Tuesday Morning accounts for about 0.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Tuesday Morning as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 247.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.
