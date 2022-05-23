Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TIM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 57.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIMB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,886. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

