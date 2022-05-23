Ariel Investments LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

