Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,400,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,898,000 after acquiring an additional 174,006 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

MOS traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.57. 118,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,266. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

