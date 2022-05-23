Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.95. 28,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,857. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

