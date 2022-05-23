ATLANT (ATL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295,963.27

ATLANT (ATL) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $295,963.27 and $3.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATLANT Coin Profile

ATLANT is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

