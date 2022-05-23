Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 104,451 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 4.76% of Columbia Sportswear worth $302,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 457,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

