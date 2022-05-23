Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306,973 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 4.57% of AptarGroup worth $368,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 545,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

