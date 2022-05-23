Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $392.41 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,288 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up about 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 7.16% of Terminix Global worth $392,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 181.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. 588,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,061. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

