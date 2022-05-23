Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 85,207 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,207 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.36% of Morningstar worth $347,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $988,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,559 shares of company stock valued at $54,228,239 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

MORN stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 94,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

