AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Million

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.49 million to $7.53 million. AudioEye posted sales of $6.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.28 million to $30.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

