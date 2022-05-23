Audius Market Capitalization Tops $355.32 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $355.32 million and approximately $34.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

