Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Babylon stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83. Babylon has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

