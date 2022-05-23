Banano (BAN) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Banano (BAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Banano has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $138,349.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 680% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.08 or 0.79634586 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.14 or 1.00008029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.