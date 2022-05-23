Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €3.50

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.