Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 431,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,884,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

The stock has a market cap of $290.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

