Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €225.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($239.58) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €145.68 ($151.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a twelve month high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €150.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €169.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.