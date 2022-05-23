Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 169,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,579,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barclays by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Barclays by 216.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 121.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

