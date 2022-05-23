Barclays Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

