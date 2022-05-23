Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($85.11) to €76.50 ($81.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Basf from €76.00 ($80.85) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Basf has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

