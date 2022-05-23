Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Raised to €96.00 at UBS Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €96.00 ($100.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

