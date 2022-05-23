Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,048 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $162,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,122.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,312.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 176,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 164,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.00. 858,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.