BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.21 Million

Brokerages expect that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will report $312.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. BeiGene reported sales of $149.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

BeiGene stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.06. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,834,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

