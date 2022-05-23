Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 220 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $23.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.43. 15,893,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,225. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

