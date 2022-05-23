Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 44 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $674.90. 29,490,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $926.47 and a 200 day moving average of $960.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $920.78.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.