Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.09. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

