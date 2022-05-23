Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,277. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

