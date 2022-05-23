Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 3,686 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.92. 125,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.